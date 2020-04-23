12 new COVID-19 cases brings Texas County total to 46

Texas County officials confirmed 12 new positive COVID-19 tests. Six tests are residents from Guymon and six are residents from Hooker. Standard investigation into any positive case has taken place. Those who came in contact with the person have been advised to seek testing and quarantine.

Residents are strongly advised to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, stay home, and wear face covering.

The 12 additional cases brings the county total to 46, ranking Texas County 15th in the state.

Source: Miranda Gilbert, Public Information Officer for Texas County Emergency Management