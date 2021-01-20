Latest News
- Biden sworn in as 46th President of the United States
- Guymon Junior High faces the Perryton Rangers
- Jan. 15-16 high school basketball scores
- Fire between Texhoma and Goodwell blocks Highway 54
- Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
- Congressman Lucas votes 'no' on impeaching President Trump
- Liberal police searching for missing child
- Midfirst Classic Basketball Tournament scores
- Pedestrian killed on Christmas in accident with semi
- Texas County Health Department announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccination events
- Texas County receives oxygen concentrators to treat COVID-19 patients
- Jan. 5 high school basketball scores
