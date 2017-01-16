Wreck leads to fatality of one Guymon man, injures two others

Monday, January 16, 2017
GUYMON, OK

The death of one man and injuries of two others was the result of a wreck just west of Liberal, Kansas on U.S. Highway 54 Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

According to reports, 25-year-old Manual Hernandez was driving west on 54 when his Ford Explorer crossed the Old Highway 54 overpass just before 9 p.m. Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, sliding into the north ditch and rolling the vehicle multiple times and coming to a rest on the driver's side, facing east.

Four passengers were in the vehicle with Hernandez. 35-year-old Thay Torres-Ocacio died as a result of his injuries. Hernandez and 22-year-old passenger Jesus Ponce were transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal with injuries. 26-year-old Thomas Martinez was reported to have possible injuries. 28-year-old Debbie Solis and 20-year-old Francisco Vallejos were not injured in the accident. All the passengers except Torres-Ocacio and Ponce were wearing seatbelts.

All those in the vehicle are listed from Guymon.

