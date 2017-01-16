Wreck leads to fatality of one Guymon man, injures two others

The death of one man and injuries of two others was the result of a wreck just west of Liberal, Kansas on U.S. Highway 54 Saturday night. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

According to reports, 25-year-old Manual Hernandez was driving west on 54 when his Ford Explorer crossed the Old Highway 54 overpass just before 9 p.m. Hernandez lost control of the vehicle, sliding into the north ditch and rolling the vehicle multiple times and coming to a rest on the driver's side, facing east.

Four passengers were in the vehicle with Hernandez. 35-year-old Thay Torres-Ocacio died as a result of his injuries. Hernandez and 22-year-old passenger Jesus Ponce were transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal with injuries. 26-year-old Thomas Martinez was reported to have possible injuries. 28-year-old Debbie Solis and 20-year-old Francisco Vallejos were not injured in the accident. All the passengers except Torres-Ocacio and Ponce were wearing seatbelts.

All those in the vehicle are listed from Guymon.