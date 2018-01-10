Woodward takes two from Tigers

Riding the wave of some solid performances at the Hub City Classic in Clinton, the Guymon Tigers were looking to gain momentum Tuesday night against a Woodward Boomer squad that has also been struggling so far this season. The teams entered the contest with identical 2-8 records.

Guymon turned a halftime deficit into a third quarter lead with an 11-6 run, but went cold in the fourth quarter as Woodward got more aggressive, and the Tigers fell, 60-51.

Woodward girls 69, Guymon girls 37

The 4th-ranked Woodward Lady Boomers put on a 3-point clinic Tuesday night at Guymon High School, draining eight from beyond the arc - six in the first half - to down the Lady Tigers by 32 points.

