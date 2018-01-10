Woodward takes two from Tigers

Guymon’s Johanna Quintero (13) shoots over the defense of Woodward’s Kaylee Hurst, Tuesday night at Guymon High School. The 4th-ranked Lady Boomers downed Guymon 69-37. Guymon drops to 4-7 on the season. (Shawn Yorks/staff photo)Guymon’s Brice Bagley (20) fights off a Woodward defender for a loose ball during the Guymon varsity’s 60-51 loss.
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
GUYMON, OK

Riding the wave of some solid performances at the Hub City Classic in Clinton, the Guymon Tigers were looking to gain momentum Tuesday night against a Woodward Boomer squad that has also been struggling so far this season. The teams entered the contest with identical 2-8 records.

Guymon turned a halftime deficit into a third quarter lead with an 11-6 run, but went cold in the fourth quarter as Woodward got more aggressive, and the Tigers fell, 60-51.

Woodward girls 69, Guymon girls 37

The 4th-ranked Woodward Lady Boomers put on a 3-point clinic Tuesday night at Guymon High School, draining eight from beyond the arc - six in the first half - to down the Lady Tigers by 32 points.

