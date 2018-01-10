Woodward takes two from Tigers
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
GUYMON, OK
Riding the wave of some solid performances at the Hub City Classic in Clinton, the Guymon Tigers were looking to gain momentum Tuesday night against a Woodward Boomer squad that has also been struggling so far this season. The teams entered the contest with identical 2-8 records.
Guymon turned a halftime deficit into a third quarter lead with an 11-6 run, but went cold in the fourth quarter as Woodward got more aggressive, and the Tigers fell, 60-51.
Woodward girls 69, Guymon girls 37
The 4th-ranked Woodward Lady Boomers put on a 3-point clinic Tuesday night at Guymon High School, draining eight from beyond the arc - six in the first half - to down the Lady Tigers by 32 points.
