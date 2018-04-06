Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
Just in from Superintendent Doug Melton: School will be suspended for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We will reevaluate the suspension of schools daily after that time. We will post by 4:00 pm on Tuesday if we will suspend school on Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Guymon BOE approves resolution in support of teacher walkout
You are here
Home
» A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
Staff Writer
Friday, April 6, 2018
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Guymon’s Alexis Bishop signs with NOC-Tonkawa
Just in from Superintendent Doug Melton: School will be suspended for Monday and Tuesday of next week
Just in from Superintendent Doug Melton: School will be suspended for Monday and Tuesday of next week. We will reevaluate the suspension of schools daily after that time. We will post by 4:00 pm on Tuesday if we will suspend school on Wednesday.
Guymon sweeps Tiger Invite
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cimarron, Texas and Beaver counties in Oklahoma from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
View More
Poll
Do you support a teacher walk out as a way of drawing attention to the low wages being paid?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2018 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password