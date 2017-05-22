What's happening this week in Texas County - May 22-May 25

Monday, May 22:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. These meetings are open to the public.

Tuesday, May 23:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners and the Texas County Excise Board are both set for a special meeting at 2:15 p.m. Agendas are posted at the south door of the county courthouse at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon and online at texas.okcounties.org. These meetings are open to the public.

The Texas County Children's Health Fair Committee is set to meet at 12 p.m. at Caktus Jack's at 2101 N. Highway 64 in Guymon. If you are interested in volunteering or setting up a booth to offer information and goodies to children and families, stop by the meeting for more information on how you can get involved! The children's health fair offers several important services for school aged children to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year.

Wednesday, May 24:

The Guymon Board of Adjustments regular meeting is scheduled for May 24 at 10 a.m. in city council chambers at Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. This board meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 10 a.m. Agendas are posted at the front doors of city hall and online at guymonok.org. These meetings are open to the public.

Thursday, May 25:

The Guymon City Council regular meeting is scheduled for May 25 at 6 p.m. in city council chambers inside Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. City council meets on the second and last Friday of every month at 6 p.m. Agendas are posted at the front doors of city hall and online at guymonok.org. These meetings are open to the public.

Other upcoming events:

Summer reading with the Guymon Library is coming up soon! While the summer reading programs begin at the first of June, registration is now available for all ages to get signed up! Reading programs for the littles, teens and adults are in the works, and you definitely don't want to miss this opportunity to exercise your mind! For more information on how to Build A Better World, contact the library at (580)338-7330 or visit in person at 1718 N. Oklahoma St. in Guymon.

Registration for the walk includes a t-shirt, lunch and snacks. Pre-registration ends on June 8, so hurry and get yours in today! The walk will begin behind the Texas County Family YMCA. For more information, contact Ashley Ming with the OSU Extension office at (580)338-7300 or email ashley.gutierrez@okstate.edu.

Kermess Mexicana, hosted by St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, is coming up on June 17 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mexican food, games, music and raffles are part of the festivities that night. Mark your calendars!

The annual Panhandle Services for Children fundraising Kick for the Kids barrel racing event is coming up June 24. $1,500 has been added, and there is a 75 percent payback for competitors. Dress code for the event is long sleeve or western, and a hat required unless you purchase an event shirt. Pre-entries must be mailed and postmarked or turned in by June 16. The event is produced by Barrel Patch Productions. For registration or other information, contact Jessi Peek at (620)428-1349 or visit on Facebook at Facebook.com/barrelpatch. Help our local organization assist the children of the Panhandle! All proceeds remain local to assist local children and families.