Up for adoption this week at the Guymon Animal Shelter is this adorable medium sized, black and tan Corgi mixed female who is about a year old and this handsome, black and brown, male Rottweiler who is approximately 8-months old.

Contact Benji at the Guymon Animal Shelter at (580) 651-2657 to arrange a time to go visit and view all the dogs available for adoption. Improve the quality of your life. Adopt a dog today!