Week in Preview: September 16-23

Here's what's coming up:

Saturday, Sept. 16:

The annual Guymon Farmer's Market continues its 2017 season! The farmer's market takes place every Saturday from July through September starting at 8 a.m., going until 11 a.m. or until everything is sold out in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 4th and Main Streets in Guymon. For more information or to register as a vendor, call (580)338-6246.

The Guymon Firefighter's Ball is coming up Sept. 16 from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at Pickle Creek Center, 822 NE 6th St. in Guymon! Come spend a great evening at what Guymon Fire Chief Dean McFadden has dubbed "prom for adults". Tickets for the ball are on sale NOW, and there is a limited number. Make sure you get yours before there are no more left! For tickets, visit the Guymon Fire Department at the station on 24th St. in Guymon. For more information, contact GFD at (580)338-5536. We'll see YOU at the ball!

Sunday, Sept. 17:

It's time for the annual Guymon Fiesta! The event begins at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 in Downtown Guymon. Gather up the family for dancing, games, food, fun and more as you get the chance to taste some of the colorful and vibrant Hispanic culture right here in Guymon, America! We hope to see you there!

Monday, Sept. 18:

The Texas County Board of Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. These meetings are open to the public.

The Guymon Arts and Humanities Commission will be holding a special meeting on Sept. 18 at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of The Pub on the Bricks at 120 NE 5th St. in Guymon. Agendas are posted at the front doors of Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. ahead of meetings. This meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (580)338-3396.

Wednesday, Sept. 20:

The Guymon Hispanic Advisory Board regular meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. at Guymon City Hall at 424 N. Main St. The Hispanic Advisory Board meets on the third Wednesday of every month at noon. Agendas are posted at the front doors of city hall ahead of meetings. This meeting is open to the public. For more information, call (580)338-3396.

Saturday, Sept. 23:

The annual Guymon Farmer's Market continues its 2017 season! You have just one more Saturday with the local farmer's market left after this one, so make sure you stop by and see all the wonderful locally grown and homemade goods Guymon has to offer! The farmer's market takes place every Saturday from July through September starting at 8 a.m., going until 11 a.m. or until everything is sold out in front of the Texas County Courthouse at 4th and Main Streets in Guymon. For more information or to register as a vendor, call (580)338-6246.