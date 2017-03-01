Week in preview, March 4 through March 12

March came in like a lion, didn't it? That familiar spring wind is back again, and warmer temperatures are on the horizon. The birds are singing their spring songs, and everything will start turning green again very soon! Meanwhile, there is still a lot to do, and you won't want to miss it!

If you have an upcoming event you would like to see in the week in preview, stop by the Guymon Daily Herald office at 515 N. Ellison St. in Guymon, call (580)338-3355 or email gdhreporter@gmail.com with all the details. Make sure to check out page 2 in every issue to find out about other events around the Texas County community!

Among the week's events are an immigration informational meeting, Chamber of Commerce general membership, Guymon Toastmasters and New Generation Toastmasters on speaking and presentation, Convention and Tourism, the Livin' Green Race, a spaghetti fundraiser for the Guymon High School Golf team, Panhandle Lions annual pancake supper, Texas County Democrats precinct meetings and county convention, and much more!

For more information and to see what else is coming up in the next few days, make sure to grab a copy of Friday's Guymon Daily Herald. The Daily Herald can be found at several retail locations in Guymon, Goodwell and Hooker.