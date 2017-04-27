Week in preview, April 29 through May 7

Happy Guymon Pioneer Days! Rodeo, shopping, carnival, a parade and so much more is coming up. We're sure excited for the 85th year of a true Guymon original tradition! The weather may try to slow us down, but we're full steam ahead for a great week of fun. The events for Pioneer Days will be listed in our special Pioneer Days insert with a full schedule. We also have a large stack of schedules free of charge at the front desk at the office. If you need a couple extras, stop by and pick one up!

If you have an upcoming event you would like to see in the week in preview, stop by the Guymon Daily Herald office at 515 N. Ellison St. in Guymon, call (580)338-3355 or email gdhreporter@gmail.com with all the details. Make sure to check out page 2 in every issue to find out about other events around the Texas County community!

While Pioneer Days events will be in the special tab insert with a full schedule listing, there are still other things coming up you definitely don't want to miss! To see what else is on the way, make sure to pick up your Friday, April 28, 2017 edition of the Guymon Daily Herald! We'll see you out in the community!