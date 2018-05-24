Wallace named Jim Thorpe Player of the Year for golf

Guymon High School graduating senior Grayson Wallace has been selected as the 2018 Jim Thorpe Player of the Year in Boys Golf by the Oklahoma Coaches Association and in partnership with the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Wallace, a Wichita State University commit, will be honored and his accomplishment recognized with a commemorative plaque presented at the 34th annual All-Sports and Scholar-Athlete Awards Luncheon to be held on June 12.