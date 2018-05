Guymon High School senior and Wichita State commit Grayson Wallace won the Class 5A boys golf state championship Tuesday, shooting a 73-72-73 - 218 over three rounds. The Guymon team finished sixth in the team standings.

Gannon Wallace shot 87-84-82 - 253; Karson Horner shot 91-87-87 - 265; Nathan Ronne 92-85-89 - 266 and Nash Kauffman 90-98-90 - 278.