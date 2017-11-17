VIDEO: Thanksgiving Prep and Cooking Guide

Are you overwhelmed with the thought of making Thanksgiving dinner? Skillet has come to the rescue with a strategic guide to getting ready for the holiday, turkey day. They suggest making sides like cranberry sauce, stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes and baked goods in advance. On Turkey day, Skillet suggests focusing on the turkey, potatoes, appetizers and veggies. The weekend prior to Thanksgiving clean out your fridge, create your shopping list and checking staples like butter and spices. Use the Monday of Thanksgiving as your shopping day, and they say the day before Thanksgiving to handle the cleaning of the turkey.