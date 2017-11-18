Updated playoff pairings
Saturday, November 18, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Playoff brackets have been updated by the OSSAA, and Texas County's remaining playoff football teams are set for the next round.
The Hooker Bulldogs (11-1) will travel to Hominy (9-2) on Friday night for the Class A quarterfinals. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
The Tyrone Bobcats (11-0) will take on Pond Creek-Hunter (12-0) for the second consecutive year in the Class C semifinals with a trip to state on the line. The game will take place at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva. Kickoff is Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
