Unsubstantiated threat to a junior high made; law enforcement offers information

An unsubstantiated threat was made on Thursday to a junior high, that has put local law enforcement and schools on alert as a precaution for Friday.

Guymon Public Schools released an advisory through the Schoolway App Thursday evening, notifying parents that additional police presence would be present at Guymon Central Junior High on Friday, March 31. Information from the district and the Texas County Sheriff's Department has been provided to explain the reason for the added law enforcement presence.

Contact with the Texas County Sheriff's Department revealed further details about the incident. According to Sheriff Matt Boley, a call was received by a crisis center in Lawton from an individual who claimed they would shoot at an unspecified junior high, and would also commit suicide. The number that came up from the call was a number from the Guymon area.

The number reported has been investigated, and Sheriff Boley says law enforcement is confident the call did not come from the number. However, due to the unspecified nature of the threat, all school districts and law enforcement in Texas County have been notified to be on alert throughout the day on Friday.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the matter.