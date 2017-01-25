United Methodist Men to host Ground Hog Lunch

It's time once again to support one of Guymon's steadfast organizations, assisting the community with a chance to enjoy a hot meal prepared by some of the city's hard working men.

Guymon's United Methodist Men will be hosting the annual Ground Hog Lunch on February 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Victory Memorial Methodist Church Family Enrichment Center, located at Sixth and Quinn Streets in Guymon.

The dinner, which has been hosted since the 1960s, includes a meal of liver and onions, sauerkraut, sausage, biscuits and gravy, green beans, bacon and homemade pie.

Among the projects funded through money raised during the meal, the Methodist men fund a yearly scholarship for one Guymon High School senior, as well as support the Oaks of Mamre shelter, Loaves and Fishes food cupboard, OPSU Methodist Center, Boy's Ranch, Boy Scout Troop 163, Senior Citizen's Center, Ministerial Alliance and Oklahoma Panhandle Partners.

"Methodist men can be seen around town throughout the year grilling hamburgers and hot dogs for the Heritage Center, Special Olympics, Senior Olympics, the Methodist Halloween Carnival," Benny Smith wrote. "You can find them on the OPSU campus in May cooking for the OPSU graduation."

The Methodist men meet weekly Wednesday mornings for breakfast and devotions at 7 a.m. in the Victory Methodist Memorial basement. Men of all faiths are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact any of the Methodist men, or call Victory Memorial Methodist Church at (580)338-6501.