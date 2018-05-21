Tyrone men dead after fatality accident in Liberal

Two young men from Tyrone have passed following an accident in Liberal, Kansas early Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 54, involving one vehicle that traveled through a barrier placed on Bluebell Rd.

According to the report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango driven by 18-year-old Rojelio V. Campa was traveling westbound on Bluebell Rd, when it failed to stop at the dead end of the road and traveled over a concrete curb, entering into a divider designed to prevent traffic on that road from entering on to U.S. Highway 54. The vehicle traveled across the divider, impacted a large boulder and entered on to the highway.

As Campa entered the highway, his vehicle hit a BMW driven by 17-year-old Caleb C. Olson of Tyrone. He was transported to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal.

18-year-old Austin K. Olson, currently listed as living in Collinsville, died at the scene of the accident.

Two other passengers, 20-year-old Tyler M. Olson of Tyrone and 19-year-old Conner L. Smith were also transported to Southwest Medical Center. Smith later died of his injuries, according to reports.

Campa was also transported to Southwest Medical Center for treatment of injuries. No further information on the cause of the accident is currently available.