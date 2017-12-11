Tyrone, Boise City win High Plains; Hooker Boys win Blue & Red Classic, Lady Dogs third

The Tyrone Bobcats rolled to the boys championship of the High Plains Conference Tournament on Saturday night in Anchor D Arena at Oscar Williams Fieldhouse, holding off the Boise City-Keyes Wildcats 46-37, while the Goodwell Lady Eagles succumbed to the Wildcat girls, 56-25 in the girls championship.

In other action, the Hooker boys captured the championship of the Blue & Red Classic in Hugoton, Kan. while the Lady Dogs placed third. Guymon’s boys and girls each took sixth.

See the recap in Monday's paper.