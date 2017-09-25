TV actor has local ties, to appear in ‘Young Sheldon’

Meet Montana Jordan! He plays Georgia Cooper, big brother to Sheldon Cooper on “Young Sheldon”, a new sitcom on CBS. “Young Sheldon” is a spin-off prequel to “The Big Bang Theory” and is the story of Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9 going to high school. The story takes place in East Texas which is perfect for Montana since he was born in Ore City, Texas not far from Longview. The show will preview on September 25, and will premiere on November 2 airing after “The Big Bang Theory”.

Montana is the 14 year-old son of Kelli Pieratt Smith and has many relatives here in Guymon. Kelli is a cousin to Terry Moore, Jerry Moore, Wade Morrison and Kim Guerra of Guymon. He is the nephew of Wanda Grider and Kay Morrison of Guymon. There are many relatives scattered that are anxiously waiting for the show to start!

Montana was born and raised in Ore City Texas, a small town in East Texas. He has two older sisters, Katelli and Jaden. He loves the outdoors and started racing dirt bikes at the age of 5. He is ann avid hunter and played b oath offense and defense for his school’s football team.

At the age of 12, Montana beat out nearly 10,000 kids for his first acting job to debut opposite Josh Brolin in the Scott Rudin produced feature “ The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” set for release in December 2017.

Montana has a great smile that shows a hint of ornery. and kindness. He is a very respectful young man with a loving heart the seize of the state he’s from!

Please watch the preview of “Young Sheldon” on Monday September 25 and help us cheer on Montana.