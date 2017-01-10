Torres to go to bench trial

A sounding of jury docket hearing took place at the Texas County Courthouse in the case of Claire Louise Torres Monday morning, with the defense moving to opt for a bench trial.

In the event of a bench trial, a judge is the sole finder of fact, rather than a jury in a jury trial.

Last year, Torres was accused of allegedly engaging in sexual contact with a minor, initiating contact through the social media app Snapchat. The victim was said to be 16 years old at the time.

Torres entered a not guilty plea in August, and has received a $100,000 bond with the condition that she has no contact with any males under the age of 18. She was also required to surrender her passport to the court clerk.

Torres faces five counts of rape in the second degree and 20 counts of indecent exposure.

A status hearing for a bench trial will take place on May 10 at 2 p.m.