Top 15 fugitive back in custody

A joint task force brought down Jessie Allen last night, who was added to the Top 15 Fugitive list last month.

Members of the task force tracked Allen to the Midtown Tulsa area near 25th and Sheridan. When Allen heard the police helicopter and agents surrounding his location, he fled. After a short foot chase, an agent was able to apprehend him.

The task force was a combination of agents with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Office of the Inspector General (OIG), Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

OIG agents placed a priority on Allen because of his history of violence, known membership in the Indian Brotherhood gang and a recent incident involving a high speed pursuit through a residential area.

Last week, Allen reportedly pistol whipped an associate before stealing her car. An attempted traffic stop by TPD resulted in a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 80 mph in a residential neighborhood while running stop signs and traffic lights.

Allen eventually stopped the vehicle on Interstate 244 and fled. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Through interviews with known associates, Allen was reportedly selling methamphetamine for the Indian Brotherhood while stealing from other drug dealers.

Corrections Director Joe M. Allbaugh thanked the task force for their continued work together to apprehend some of the state’s most dangerous fugitives.

“I appreciate the resolute persistence the task force showed in going after this individual who was a real threat to the public,” Allbaugh said. “The ongoing cooperation among our Inspector General’s office with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are giving us the upper hand in getting dangerous individuals off the street.”

Allen, 36, was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on probation in September 2016. Allen was listed as an absconder by his probation officer in January after failing to make contact.

At the time of the apprehension, Allen was not dressed as a woman as he had done in the past to avoid detection. https://ok.gov/triton/modules/newsroom/newsroom_article.php?article_id=2...

He is currently in the Tulsa County Jail on a no bond warrant.

For more information on the DOC’s 15 Most Wanted Fugitives, click here: http://204.62.19.160/fugitives/most_wanted.aspx?utm_content=&utm_medium=...