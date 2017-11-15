TOMORROW (November 16): Meet the candidates event

The Guymon Chamber of Commerce and the American Legion have partnered to bring the constituents of Oklahoma Senate District 27 a “Meet the Candidates” Forum. This forum will be a place to meet the Republican Candidates for Oklahoma Senate District 27...no debate, just meet and talk with them over their plans if elected. Please join us 5:00 - 7:00 pm, on Thursday, November 16, at the American Legion Building - southeast side of Thompson Park.

Republican Candidates are (in order of filing):

Jeff Hall, Mooreland

Carolyn McLarty, Mutual

Travis Templin, Seiling

Casey Murdock, Felt

Tommy Nicholson, Mooreland

Michael Medill, Woodward

​*​ Before the Special Election in January, 2018, a Public Forum to meet the Democratic and Republican candidates will be scheduled and announced.