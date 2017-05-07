Tigers to play host to Tulsa East Central in 5A state semifinals, Tuesday

The Guymon High School boys soccer team is in rarified air.

The top team in an odd-numbered district in an odd-numbered year has put the Tigers at the top of the Class 5A state soccer playoff bracket, which means rare home playoff contests for Guymon.

Home playoff wins over Duncan (1-0) and Piedmont (6-2), and a Tulsa East Central win over Tulsa Edison Prep has given fans one final chance to see this team at home, Tuesday afternoon. The East Central Cardinals will make the haul to Guymon for the Class 5A state semifinals. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. at Carl & Lou McKinnon Field.

