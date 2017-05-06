Tigers dominate Piedmont, to host Tulsa East Central at home on Tuesday in semifinals

Miguel Ordoñez scored twice in the second half - once on a penalty kick, one of two PK goals in the second half - to help lift the Guymon boys soccer team to a 6-2 win over Piedmont, Friday afternoon.

Guymon will take on Tulsa East Central (13-4) Tuesday afternoon at Carl & Lou McKinnon Field in Guymon at a time yet to be determined.

The Tigers (12-1 overall) dominated the Wildcats (12-5) in the first half and built a 2-0 lead at the break on goals by Jesus Sanchez less than nine minutes into the game, and Erick Guerrero at the 2:31 mark of the first half

