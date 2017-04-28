Tigers capture district championship; Lady Tigers fall

Jesus Sanchez scored two goals to lift the Guymon boys soccer team to a 4-2 win over Heritage Hall on Thursday night in the rain at Charger Stadium.

The game was a make-up of a rain-out last week.

With the win, Guymon finishes 10-1 for the regular season and ties Woodward for first, winning the district title by virtue of a win over the Boomers earlier this season. The Tigers will play host to Duncan in the first round of the playoffs next week. The loss was the first at home for Heritage Hall in five years.

The Chargers (8-4) jumped off to a 1-0 lead, but Sanchez and Erick Guerrero scored Guymon’s first half goals, and the teams went into halftime tied at 2.

Medina put one in at 34:02 of the second half despite an aggressive start to the half by the hosts.

From that point, Guymon put more players back on defense, and Heritage Hall missed two open shots on goal. The Tigers went back to an aggressive attack with about 15 minutes left in the game, and Sanchez put one in for a goal at the 9:20 mark for the difference.

•The Lady Tigers finished the regular season with a 3-1 loss to the Lady Chargers. Heritage Hall scored its final goal with about four minutes left to pull away late.

Yessi Mesta scored Guymon’s only goal and Meagan Bellar had a great game at goal for the Lady Tigers.

Guymon finishes fourth in the district and visits Bishop McGuinness in the first round of the playoffs next week.