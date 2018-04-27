Tiger golfers second in Perkins; battle large field at Lake Hefner

The Guymon boys golf team competed Monday at Cimarron Trails Golf Course here, placing second in the Class 5A divisiion with a team score of 331.

Grayson Wallace was top medalist in the division with a 70.

“This was the low score of the entire 4A/5A teams by 4 strokes,” said coach Roger McKinnon.

Other scores were: Karson Horner 87; Nathan Ronne 86; Nash Kauffman 86, and Gannon Walace 92.

“Cimarron Trails is where the 5A State tournament will be so this was a preview,” McKinnon said.

Guymon competed Thursday at the Lake Hefner course in Oklahoma City, where 40 teams and 200 individuals competed.

Wallace shot 71-72 to place 11th while the team scores were 322 and 323.

“Those numbers should qualify us for state as a team if we can shoot those numbers on Monday in Lawton at our regional qualifier,” McKinnon said.