Tiger golfers second in Perkins; battle large field at Lake Hefner

Staff Writer
Friday, April 27, 2018
GUYMON, OK

The Guymon boys golf team competed Monday at Cimarron Trails Golf Course here, placing second in the Class 5A divisiion with a team score of 331.
Grayson Wallace was top medalist in the division with a 70.

“This was the low score of the entire 4A/5A teams by 4 strokes,” said coach Roger McKinnon.

Other scores were: Karson Horner 87; Nathan Ronne 86; Nash Kauffman 86, and Gannon Walace 92.

“Cimarron Trails is where the 5A State tournament will be so this was a preview,” McKinnon said.

Guymon competed Thursday at the Lake Hefner course in Oklahoma City, where 40 teams and 200 individuals competed.
Wallace shot 71-72 to place 11th while the team scores were 322 and 323.

“Those numbers should qualify us for state as a team if we can shoot those numbers on Monday in Lawton at our regional qualifier,” McKinnon said.

