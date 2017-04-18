Tiger golfers place third in Enid

The Guymon boys golf team placed third Monday in a field of 13 teams in Enid. Eleven of the teams were Class 6A. Guymon shot rounds of 300 and 300 for total of 600 team points. Edmond won the tournament with 561 and Deer Creek-Edmond was second with 583. Coach Roger McKinnon said the results were good for the Tigers as this was the most competitive meet so far. Grayson Wallace shot 69-70 — 139 and was third place medalist. Conner Kauffman shot rounds of 70-72 — 142 for 5th place finish, Chandler Evans shot 76-74 — 150, Ethan Kerl shot rounds of 85-84 — 169 and Karson Horner had rounds of 97-93 — 190. (Courtesy photo/Jaime Kauffman)