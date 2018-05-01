Tiger boys soccer second in regional tournament

The Guymon High School boys golf team placed second at the Class 5A regional tournament Monday, two strokes behind the regional champion Bishop McGuinness Fighting Irish.

Guymon shot a season-best 315 in the first round, led by a 69 from Grayson Wallace and led the team standings after the first round. The Tigers shot 323 in the second round on a windy day at Lawton Country Club.

“Our 315 was also the best single round of the tournament for all teams,” saiod head coach Roger McKinnon. “I’m very proud of the boys and their performance.”

Grayson Wallace shot 69-70 - 139 for the medalist title. Both rounds under par and the only under par rounds of all the participants.

“A super performance as the next closest finisher was at 148 and 9 strokes behind,” McKinnon said. “Stepping up and showing improved performance and with his best rounds of the year was Gannon Wallace with 79-82 - 161.”

Nathan Ronne shot his best as well with scores of 82-82 - 164. Karson Horner followed with 85-89 - 174 and Nash Kauffman with 89-92.

The state tournament is Monday and Tuesday next week at Cimarron Trails in Perkins.