Tiger boys 3-peat as state champs

The Guymon Tigers are kings of the hill in Class 5A cross country.

Again.

For the third straight year, the Guymon boys cross country team won the Class 5A state championship, and they did it with four runners in the Top 20, and an individual state championship run by freshman Dereje Himbago.

“It’s a great feeling,” said head coach Andy Brown Sunday afternoon. “It’s great for the kids because they were so focused on winning this meet. It’s just a testament to their hard work and dedication for the season. They’re working hard and they deserved it.”

Himbago’s winning run was a personal best 15:58.76.

“He’s one of the hardest working kids we have,” Brown said. “He’s naturally talented but also he doesn’t slack in practice. He’s going hard everyday. Dereje’s the type of kid who never has a bad race. He’s going to be up front no matter what. It was great to see him run a personal best. He definitely deserves it and worked for it.

“We knew that state was going to be good for him and the rest of our kids because we had a tough training week during regionals, Our legs were a little dead during regionals so we knew times would be faster."

Okba Tewelde was 11th overall for the Tigers with a time of 17:05.

“Okba was not even in our top seven last year, running 19:30s last year, and he cranks out a 17:05 (at state),” Brown said. “It’s a testament to summer training to be honest, and during the season he was really focused and set a goal and really ran well for us as our No. 2.”

Uzziah Urquiza and Noel Nuñez finished in the Top 20 for Guymon, as well. Urquiza ran his third fastest time and Nuñez ran a personal best 17:17.45.

“He’s put himself in a good position for next year,” Brown said of Nuñez. “This year the pressure was on him that he needed to do something and he definitely stepped up."

The Tigers were challenged by Piedmont, finishing seven points ahead of the Wildcats.

“We knew going it was going to be us and Piedmont,” Brown said. “Right from the get-go we were lined up with them and it came down to five points. Our boys were really conscientious of where they were in the race.

“Our boys knew exactly that they needed to do and were able to it.”

The Lady Tigers finished seventh in the state as Tulsa Bishop Kelley won the state championship.

Guymon senior Gabby Ramos finished seventh in the state with a time of 20:15.97 on the 5K course.

“Gabby ran a good race,” Brown said. “She didn’t run a PR, but she was close. It wasn’t Gabby’s best day but seventh place is not bad for the state meet.”

Seventh is where Brown thought the Lady Tigers would be.

“We were looking at seventh if we didn’t surprise anybody. We had to have to huge performances from 2-3-4-5 if we were Going to go higher.”

Rosio Delagarza was next behind Ramos, crossing the line in 40th place in 21:54.38.

“Everybody but Gabby and Rosio PR’d for us,” Brown said. “That’s great. Our kids ran faster than they needed to.”

Note: Three state cross country championships equals the total number of previous state championships in school history in all other sports combined. Guymon has won one state championship each in basketball, football and golf to go with the three cross country state titles.

Class 5A State Championship

Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe

Girls Team Standings

1. Tulsa Bishop Kelley 55

2. Claremore 67

3. Elgin 104

4. Durant 140

5. Guthrie 157

6. Bishop McGuinness 164

7. GUYMON 201

8. Coweta 203

9, Tahlequah 204

10. Grove 228

11. Altus 231

12. Collinsville 241

Guymon Girls Individuals

7. Gabby Ramos 20:15.97

40. Rosio Delagarza 21:54.38

60. Jeniffer Fraire 22:34.70

72. Alexis Cruz 22:58.65

76. Alex Woods 23:07.36

77. Laura Santiago 23:17.17

97. Jasmin Brown 25:18.25

Boys Team Standings

1. GUYMON 66

2. Piedmont 71

3. Tulsa Bishop Kelley 99

4. Carl Albert 99

5. Bishop McGuinness 138

6. Santa Fe South 186

7. Tahlequah 195

8. Guthrie 230

9. Collinsville 235

10. Duncan 243

11. Noble 281

12. Claremore 291

13. Coweta 319

14. Elgin 335

Guymon Boys Individuals

1. Dereje Himbago 15:58.76

11. Okba Tewelde 17:05.03

15. Uzziah Urquiza 17:09.97

20. Noel Nuñez 17:17.45

27. Enrique Alvidrez 17:28.88

53. Henok Gebrekistos 18:02.90

64. Joseph Soto 18:15.36