Texhoma athletes, coaches, supporters honored at banquet

Texhoma High School

2016-2017 athletic awards

Wade Berry Spirit Award

Buddy and Linda Husted

Trena Higgins

Female Athlete of the year: Sheridan Schroeder

Male Athlete of the year: Trenton Ferguson

Miss THS: Diana Soto

Mr. THS: Trenton Ferguson

Cross Country

Valeria Porras - Most Valuable Runner

Makenzie Yates - Most Improved Runner

Boys Basketball

Isaac Armstrong - Rookie of the Year

Eric Gideon - Dare Award

Gio Sanchez - Mr. Hustle

Brody Brand - Mr. Offense (Panhandle All-Conference)

Trenton Ferguson - Mr. Defense )Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)

Bradley Ferguson - Most Valuable Player (Panhandle All-Conference, K-101 Classic Bowl)

Logan Hofferber - Pride Award

Boys Golf

Logan Hofferber - Outstanding Male Golfer

Hayden Harland - Most Improved Golfer

Cheerleading

Valeria Porras - All-Around Cheerleader

Football

Trenton Ferguson - Player of the Year (K-101 Classic Bowl, Greenbelt Bowl)

Bode Grice - Offensive Player of the Year

Kyzen Hudson - Defensive Player of the Year

Brody Brand - Special Teams Player of the Year

Jason Martinez - Lineman of the Year

Cory Moss - Fighting Heart Award

John Freeman - Fighting Heart Award )K-101 Classic Bowl)

Girls Basketball

Betty Garay - Most Valuable Player (Guymon Daily Herald All-Area Team, Panhandle Conference Team, Laverne All-Tournament Team

Sheridan Schoeder - Faith Award (Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)

Olatz Trapero - Defensive Player of the Year (Panhandle All-Conference)

Sarah Ferguson - Leadership Challenge Award (Panhandle All-Conference)

Macie Cossell - 6th-man Award (Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)

Tatum Winters - Rookie of the Year (Panhandle All-Conference, Guymon Daily Herald All-Area Honorable Mention)

Girls Golf

Sheridan Schroeder - Outstanding Female Golfer (2A State Tournament Qualifier)

Lauren Farabee - Most Improved Golfer

Softball

Sheridan Schroeder - Most Valuable Player, ACE Award (Panhandle All-Conference Pitcher)

Bayleigh Myers - Golden Glove Infield (Panhandle All-Conference Catcher)

Alyssa Lankfied - Golden Glove Outfield

Tatum Winters - Big Stick Award (Panhandle All-Conference)

Sarah Ferguson - Most Universal Player (Panhandle All-Conference Infield)

Track & Field

(Class A Girls State Track Champions)

Sarah Ferguson - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 2nd place 400-meter dash, 4th place 4x100 relay)

Olatz Trapero - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay)

Christina Gideon - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay, 6th place 200-meter dash)

Tatum Winters - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay)

Girls Track Most Improved - Valeria Porras (5th place 4x800 relay)

Makenzie Yates - Girls track Newcomer (5th place 4x800 relay)

Trent Ferguson - Track MVP (State qualifier 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay)

Dante Cerna - Track MVP (4th place discus, 5th place shot put

Jason Martinez - State Qualifier, 2nd place shot put

Carson Bolin - Boys Track Most Improved (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)

Junior Hernandez - Boys Track Newcomer (800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 4x800 relay)

Isaac Armstrong - Boys Track Newcomer (4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay