Texhoma athletes, coaches, supporters honored at banquet
Texhoma High School
2016-2017 athletic awards
Wade Berry Spirit Award
Buddy and Linda Husted
Trena Higgins
Female Athlete of the year: Sheridan Schroeder
Male Athlete of the year: Trenton Ferguson
Miss THS: Diana Soto
Mr. THS: Trenton Ferguson
Cross Country
Valeria Porras - Most Valuable Runner
Makenzie Yates - Most Improved Runner
Boys Basketball
Isaac Armstrong - Rookie of the Year
Eric Gideon - Dare Award
Gio Sanchez - Mr. Hustle
Brody Brand - Mr. Offense (Panhandle All-Conference)
Trenton Ferguson - Mr. Defense )Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Bradley Ferguson - Most Valuable Player (Panhandle All-Conference, K-101 Classic Bowl)
Logan Hofferber - Pride Award
Boys Golf
Logan Hofferber - Outstanding Male Golfer
Hayden Harland - Most Improved Golfer
Cheerleading
Valeria Porras - All-Around Cheerleader
Football
Trenton Ferguson - Player of the Year (K-101 Classic Bowl, Greenbelt Bowl)
Bode Grice - Offensive Player of the Year
Kyzen Hudson - Defensive Player of the Year
Brody Brand - Special Teams Player of the Year
Jason Martinez - Lineman of the Year
Cory Moss - Fighting Heart Award
John Freeman - Fighting Heart Award )K-101 Classic Bowl)
Girls Basketball
Betty Garay - Most Valuable Player (Guymon Daily Herald All-Area Team, Panhandle Conference Team, Laverne All-Tournament Team
Sheridan Schoeder - Faith Award (Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Olatz Trapero - Defensive Player of the Year (Panhandle All-Conference)
Sarah Ferguson - Leadership Challenge Award (Panhandle All-Conference)
Macie Cossell - 6th-man Award (Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Tatum Winters - Rookie of the Year (Panhandle All-Conference, Guymon Daily Herald All-Area Honorable Mention)
Girls Golf
Sheridan Schroeder - Outstanding Female Golfer (2A State Tournament Qualifier)
Lauren Farabee - Most Improved Golfer
Softball
Sheridan Schroeder - Most Valuable Player, ACE Award (Panhandle All-Conference Pitcher)
Bayleigh Myers - Golden Glove Infield (Panhandle All-Conference Catcher)
Alyssa Lankfied - Golden Glove Outfield
Tatum Winters - Big Stick Award (Panhandle All-Conference)
Sarah Ferguson - Most Universal Player (Panhandle All-Conference Infield)
Track & Field
(Class A Girls State Track Champions)
Sarah Ferguson - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 2nd place 400-meter dash, 4th place 4x100 relay)
Olatz Trapero - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay)
Christina Gideon - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay, 6th place 200-meter dash)
Tatum Winters - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay)
Girls Track Most Improved - Valeria Porras (5th place 4x800 relay)
Makenzie Yates - Girls track Newcomer (5th place 4x800 relay)
Trent Ferguson - Track MVP (State qualifier 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay)
Dante Cerna - Track MVP (4th place discus, 5th place shot put
Jason Martinez - State Qualifier, 2nd place shot put
Carson Bolin - Boys Track Most Improved (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)
Junior Hernandez - Boys Track Newcomer (800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 4x800 relay)
Isaac Armstrong - Boys Track Newcomer (4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay
