Texhoma athletes, coaches, supporters honored at banquet

Texhoma High School girls track coach Ryan Jackson was named the National Federation of High School Coaches Association 2016 Oklahoma Coach of the Year for girls outdoor track and field. Jackson was honored with a certificate and a ring after leading the Lady Devils to their fourth consecutive state championship.Wade Berry Spirit Award: Buddy and Linda HustedWade Berry Spirit Award: Trena HigginsSheridan Schroeder: Female Athlete of the YearTrenton Ferguson: Male Athlete of the YearThe 4-time girls state track champions were honored.
Staff Writer
Thursday, May 18, 2017
TEXHOMA, OK

Texhoma High School
2016-2017 athletic awards

Wade Berry Spirit Award
Buddy and Linda Husted
Trena Higgins

Female Athlete of the year: Sheridan Schroeder

Male Athlete of the year: Trenton Ferguson

Miss THS: Diana Soto

Mr. THS: Trenton Ferguson

Cross Country
Valeria Porras - Most Valuable Runner
Makenzie Yates - Most Improved Runner

Boys Basketball
Isaac Armstrong - Rookie of the Year
Eric Gideon - Dare Award
Gio Sanchez - Mr. Hustle
Brody Brand - Mr. Offense (Panhandle All-Conference)
Trenton Ferguson - Mr. Defense )Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Bradley Ferguson - Most Valuable Player (Panhandle All-Conference, K-101 Classic Bowl)
Logan Hofferber - Pride Award

Boys Golf
Logan Hofferber - Outstanding Male Golfer
Hayden Harland - Most Improved Golfer

Cheerleading
Valeria Porras - All-Around Cheerleader

Football
Trenton Ferguson - Player of the Year (K-101 Classic Bowl, Greenbelt Bowl)
Bode Grice - Offensive Player of the Year
Kyzen Hudson - Defensive Player of the Year
Brody Brand - Special Teams Player of the Year
Jason Martinez - Lineman of the Year
Cory Moss - Fighting Heart Award
John Freeman - Fighting Heart Award )K-101 Classic Bowl)

Girls Basketball
Betty Garay - Most Valuable Player (Guymon Daily Herald All-Area Team, Panhandle Conference Team, Laverne All-Tournament Team
Sheridan Schoeder - Faith Award (Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Olatz Trapero - Defensive Player of the Year (Panhandle All-Conference)
Sarah Ferguson - Leadership Challenge Award (Panhandle All-Conference)
Macie Cossell - 6th-man Award (Panhandle All-Conference Honorable Mention)
Tatum Winters - Rookie of the Year (Panhandle All-Conference, Guymon Daily Herald All-Area Honorable Mention)

Girls Golf
Sheridan Schroeder - Outstanding Female Golfer (2A State Tournament Qualifier)
Lauren Farabee - Most Improved Golfer

Softball
Sheridan Schroeder - Most Valuable Player, ACE Award (Panhandle All-Conference Pitcher)
Bayleigh Myers - Golden Glove Infield (Panhandle All-Conference Catcher)
Alyssa Lankfied - Golden Glove Outfield
Tatum Winters - Big Stick Award (Panhandle All-Conference)
Sarah Ferguson - Most Universal Player (Panhandle All-Conference Infield)

Track & Field
(Class A Girls State Track Champions)
Sarah Ferguson - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 2nd place 400-meter dash, 4th place 4x100 relay)
Olatz Trapero - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay)
Christina Gideon - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay, 6th place 200-meter dash)
Tatum Winters - Track MVP (State champion 4x400 relay, 2nd place 4x200 relay, 4th place 4x100 relay, 5th place 4x800 relay)
Girls Track Most Improved - Valeria Porras (5th place 4x800 relay)
Makenzie Yates - Girls track Newcomer (5th place 4x800 relay)
Trent Ferguson - Track MVP (State qualifier 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay)
Dante Cerna - Track MVP (4th place discus, 5th place shot put
Jason Martinez - State Qualifier, 2nd place shot put
Carson Bolin - Boys Track Most Improved (200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay)
Junior Hernandez - Boys Track Newcomer (800-meter run, 1600-meter run, 4x800 relay)
Isaac Armstrong - Boys Track Newcomer (4x100 relay, 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay

