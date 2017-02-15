Texas County to consider burn ban

With consideration of what has been described as extreme drought conditions and recent fire activity in Texas County and the region, fire chiefs and commissioners have discussed a possible burn ban to be set in place for the county.

In December, multiple departments from Texas County, Texas and Kansas responded to a wildland fire ahead of a rapidly moving cold front bringing in high winds and hazardous conditions. While several structures were saved and the fire did not reach major populated centers in the county, 4,700 acres of land were still burned, along with two structures destroyed. Four homesteads and three large hog barn sites were saved during the firefighting efforts. The fire was spotted near the Optima Refuge shooting range.

Last week, a fire on the Texas side of Texhoma burned 1,200 acres. Texas fire units responded, with assistance from Guymon and Goodwell fire responders. The blaze was put out quickly.

On Sunday, Guymon Fire responded to a fire call at 24th Street and Hurliman Road as well. An item placed in a roll-off dumpster caused a fire that spread from the dumpster to the grass surrounding. The fire was quickly contained and put out, limiting damage.

Gov. Mary Fallin issued a two-week burn band for a large portion of Oklahoma, declaring the ban for 53 of the state's 77 counties. Grass and wildfires sprang up throughout the state, stretching fire responders thin in efforts to extinguish the blazes. Commissioners in Oklahoma County extended the burn ban through March 8.

On Monday morning, Texas County commissioners will discuss and possibly approve a burn ban during the regular commissioners meeting. The meeting takes place at 10 a.m. in the commissioners meeting room on the second floor of the Texas County Courthouse, located at 319 N. Main St. in Guymon. The commissioners will receive advisement from the fire chiefs around the county.

The Guymon Daily Herald will follow the story and report on the decision made by the county commissioners at that time.