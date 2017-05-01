Texas County closures for May 1, 2017
Due to blizzard conditions from a spring snowstorm causing less than ideal conditions and power outages, the following closures have been announced in Texas County, and we have gathered the full list in one location here:
Oklahoma Panhandle State University - Closed. Will resume regular hours May 2.
Seaboard Foods - All shifts canceled, will resume regular hours for all employees on May 2.
Optima Schools - Closed.
Tyrone Schools - Closed.
Straight School - Closed.
Guymon Schools - Closed.
Goodwell Schools - Closed.
Texhoma Schools - Closed.
Northridge Christian School - Closed.
Hooker Schools - Closed.
Yarbrough Schools - Closed.
Panhandle Services for Children - Will open at 11 a.m., provided the facility has electricity.
Legal Aid in Guymon - Closed.
Hooker Clinic - Closed until power is restored at the facility.
We will update any new information received. If you would like to announce a closure or delay inside Texas County, please email gdhreporter@gmail.com.
