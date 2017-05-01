Texas County closures for May 1, 2017

Due to blizzard conditions from a spring snowstorm causing less than ideal conditions and power outages, the following closures have been announced in Texas County, and we have gathered the full list in one location here:

Oklahoma Panhandle State University - Closed. Will resume regular hours May 2.

Seaboard Foods - All shifts canceled, will resume regular hours for all employees on May 2.

Optima Schools - Closed.

Tyrone Schools - Closed.

Straight School - Closed.

Guymon Schools - Closed.

Goodwell Schools - Closed.

Texhoma Schools - Closed.

Northridge Christian School - Closed.

Hooker Schools - Closed.

Yarbrough Schools - Closed.

Panhandle Services for Children - Will open at 11 a.m., provided the facility has electricity.

Legal Aid in Guymon - Closed.

Hooker Clinic - Closed until power is restored at the facility.

We will update any new information received. If you would like to announce a closure or delay inside Texas County, please email gdhreporter@gmail.com.