Teen sent to hospital after early morning pedestrian accident

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a personal injury collision that occurred early Thursday morning that sent a 17-year-old male to the hospital.

According to the OHP report, the accident took place at approximately 7 a.m. on U.S. Highway 54 near mile marker 44 in the westbound lane, about a half mile west of Hooker.

35-year-old Nathan Sims of Overland Park, Kansas was traveling in the westbound lane just outside of Hooker in a 2016 Nissan when he struck the unnamed juvenile from Hooker. The juvenile was transported by Hooker EMS to Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas. He was then transferred to Wesley Medical Center by Eagle Med in Wichita, Kansas in critical condition with head, leg, trunk and internal trunk injuries. Sims remained uninjured.

The report states the 17-year-old attempted to cross the highway, and determined the cause of the accident was "pedestrian action". The condition of the pedestrian and driver were both determined to be normal. The report notes dry road conditions and fog.