Teachers, supporters move into day 3 and 4 of state walkout

With high emotions, claims from legislators, bills signed and crowds increasing in size, the teacher walkout continues across the state of Oklahoma as educators and their supporters continue to send a message to the state capital on insufficient education funding.

At the Guymon Public Schools Board of Education special meeting on March 19, teachers spoke before the board on their stance in support of a walkout. Though the forum was left open for those in opposition of a walkout, none stepped forward. Board members and district administration expressed support for the teachers, approving a resolution matching that backing.

Hardesty Schools has also been participating in the walkout by not having classes. Other area schools have sent representatives to the Oklahoma capitol, with classes still in session.