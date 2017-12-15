SWMC receives all clear after reported suspicious container found

On the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2017, a member of staff at Southwest Medical Center in Liberal, Kansas reported a suspicious container placed outside the northeast side of the hospital's campus. Hospital staff contacted local law enforcement and took precautionary measures, relocating staff and services from the immediate area. A lockdown was not put into place during this time, and the hospital was not evacuated.

According to a release from SWMC, local law enforcement responded to the report and called upon assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP found the suspicious container did not have contain any harmful material, and cleared the area on Friday evening.

The release from SWMC states: "The team at Southwest Medical Center is thankful for the assistance of all law enforcement personnel involved in resolving the situation and maintaining the safety of patients and staff members."