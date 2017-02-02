State of Oklahoma requests major disaster declaration for January ice storm

Governor Mary Fallin today announced the state of Oklahoma has requested a major disaster declaration from the federal government for 10 counties impacted by the Jan. 13-16 ice storm.

If approved, the designation would deliver federal funding to assist municipalities, counties and rural electric cooperatives with infrastructure repairs, debris removal, and costs associated with responding to the storm.

The counties are: Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods and Woodward.

The ice storm caused widespread power outages in northwest Oklahoma and ice accumulations of up to 1 inch in Beaver County. At least four deaths and 65 injuries are attributed to the winter weather.

Damage assessments indicate the storm resulted more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris and response costs.

Additional counties may be added to the request at a later date should conditions warrant.