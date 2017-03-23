State officials notified of employment website security breach

State officials have been notified that information from a third-party vendor database has affected users in Oklahoma after a system intrusion was detected in a website application used by 10 states, including Oklahoma.

American Job Link Alliance (AJLA), is a Kansas based organization that develops, operates and manages the compromised database and website application used by a consortium of states to coordinate federal unemployment and workforce development programs.The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) and the Office of Workforce Development both use the website application.The JobLink system is a standalone system and is not linked to any other State of Oklahoma systems.

AJLA’s investigation has determined the scope of the breach and has identified affected individuals within the 10 participating states.The investigation determined that 430,679 users in Oklahoma were affected in the breach which pulled user account information including names, dates of birth and Social Security Numbers.

AJLA will notify all users whose account information was compromised early next week and will set up a call center to field user questions.

“We appreciate the help OMES has provided in coordinating with other states and contributing the technical expertise to manage this issue.The privacy and protection of Oklahomans is of chief importance and we will be vigilant in ensuring that AJLA is taking responsibility for this breach and providing appropriate assistance and remedies to our citizens,” said Richard McPherson OESC Executive Director.

The system has been fixed and secured by AJLA, and the scope of the breach was evaluated by a third-party vendor, RSA, which performed forensic analysis, and is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

OESC was notified by the vendor after the system was fixed, and Governor Fallin, Attorney General Hunter, and leadership in both the House of Representatives and the Senate have been notified about the matter.

Users who think their information may have been compromised due to this breach can contact AJLA at AJLAincidentresponse@AJLA.net.