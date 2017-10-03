Skip to main content
Login
Contact
Subscribe
Search form
Search
Guymon Daily Herald
Home
News
Local News
Business News
Sports
Classifieds
Place a Classified Ad
Classified Display Ads
Service Directory
Obituaries
Entertainment
Photos
Local Guide
Special Sections
Talking About...
Videos
Games
Advertisers
Anchor Bank
Bob Pieratt
PTCI
Realty House
Best Of
Trending Now
The sendoff for Guymon High School softball has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. The team will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the softball field.
Friday Night Finals: Carl Albert 62, Guymon 0; Hooker 37, Okeene 21; Spearman 52, Texhoma-Goodwell 12; Tyrone 50, Sharon-Mutual 36
Board, committee and administration engage public ahead of bond vote
You are here
Home
» The sendoff for Guymon High School softball has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. The team will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the softball field.
The sendoff for Guymon High School softball has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. The team will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the softball field.
Staff Writer
Tuesday, October 3, 2017
GUYMON, OK
Category:
Hot Topics
Popular content
Oklahoma Department of Corrections launches new online inmate lookup
Hospital trustees, county commissioners work to prevent closure
Guymon Community Enrichment Foundation purchases clinic for new PCHC facility
The sendoff for Guymon High School softball has been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. The team will leave at 7:30 a.m. from the softball field.
Friday Night Finals: Carl Albert 62, Guymon 0; Hooker 37, Okeene 21; Spearman 52, Texhoma-Goodwell 12; Tyrone 50, Sharon-Mutual 36
View More
Poll
With the recent shooting in Las Vegas, do you believe gun control laws should be changed?
Choices
Yes
No
Undecided
Older polls
Results
National News
Obituaries
Copyright © 2017 The Guymon Daily Herald | P.O. Box 19 | Guymon, OK 73942 | 580-338-3355
All property rights for the entire contents of this publication shall be the property of The Guymon Daily News.
No part hereof may be reproduced without prior written consent.
Privacy and Terms of Use
Customize This
X
Username
*
Password
*
Request new password