Sen. Bryce Marlatt named 2016 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion

Sen. Bryce Marlatt, along with eight other state leaders, was honored with the 2016 Oklahoma Farm Bureau Champion Award at the OKFB Legislative Leadership Conference March 6 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

Presented by the OKFB board of directors, the award is given to state leaders and lawmakers who went above and beyond to defend agriculture and rural Oklahoma during the 2016 legislative session. Marlatt was honored with the award at a reception and dinner during the leadership conference.

“Oklahoma Farm Bureau’s mission of protecting agriculture and improving rural Oklahoma is crucial, now more than ever before,” said Tom Buchanan, OKFB president. “We’re thankful to have our OKFB Champions fighting alongside us each and every day at the state Capitol.”

Other 2016 Champion Award recipients include Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, Senate President Pro Tem Mike Schulz, House Speaker Charles McCall, Sen. Don Barrington, Sen. A.J. Griffin, Sen. James Leewright, Rep. Casey Murdock and Rep. Harold Wright.

The award recipients were nominated by county Farm Bureaus and the OKFB board of directors.