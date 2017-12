The Texhoma Red Devils overcame a 12-point third quarter deficit and rallied to post a 49-43 win over Goodwell, Friday night, while the Lady Devils jumped all over the Lady Eagles early, and withstood a second half surge to down Goodwell, 67-51.

The Guymon Tigers fell to Dalhart, Texas while the Lady Tigers pulled off a 2-point win.

See the full recap in the weekend paper.