Ring in the New Year with a new job

With a new year approaching many choose to reflect on the past and set new goals for the future. With that in mind, now may be a great time to review and refresh your current job skills, resume and perhaps even find a new job that better matches your current skills.

Some local job seekers may not even realize that the answer to their employment quest is right around the corner from home. The Guymon Works Center, located at 304 N.E. 4th Street, is your one stop shop for almost all things job related. From resume services to helping one improve their interview skills, the Workforce Center can help.

Some obstacles that are common in the local area for those seeking employment are lack of a valid driver's license and educational barriers for those who have not completed high school or received their GED. For those who need education assistance the specialists encourage and direct them toward free classes to prepare them to take the GED test.

Below are some services offered at the Guymon Work Force Center:

• Pre-employment assessments

• Job readiness workshops

• Dislocated worker services

• Training and educational opportunities

• High speed internet access

• Access to phones, fax machines and printers

• Skills upgrade/training

• Resume writing assistance

• Senior employment program information

• Veterans services

• Solutions for individuals with disabilities

• Youth services

• State of Oklahoma job search engine

• On-the-job-training

• Tuition assistance and much more

The first step is to log on to okjobmatch.com and register to see a list of available jobs and place your resume on Oklahoma's premiere statewide employment database. The local Work Force center is available for those who do not have computer access or may need help creating a resume. All access to computers, high speed internet, printers, fax services and phones are all free of charge for work search efforts. There are no time limits for computer use or job searches during business hours.

The Work Force office located in Guymon services Cimarron, Beaver and Texas counties and is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.