Rep. Sean Roberts praises passage of Second Amendment protection bill

State Rep. Sean Roberts praised the passage of House Bill 1803, which prohibits the expenditure of public monies to oppose rights protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The bill passed out of the House Public Safety Committee by a vote of 7-6.

“The right to keep and bear arms is one of the most sacred to our citizenry,” said Roberts, R-Hominy. “With the state facing a deficit of over $850 million for the upcoming fiscal year, the practice of spending taxpayer dollars lobbying for gun control needs to end. Allowing the expenditure of public dollars to erode our rights protected in the constitution is an affront to our freedom.”

Rep. Jeff Coody, R-Granfield, a supporter of the bill, said, “I am thankful that we can move closer to the day when the constitutional rights of Oklahoma citizens will not be trampled on by unelected bureaucrats whose salaries and expenses are paid with the tax dollars of those citizens.”

The bill is now eligible to be considered by the full House.