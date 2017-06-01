Reminder: Eggs & Issues Friday, Town Hall Wednesday

A reminder that on Friday, June 2, 2017, Eggs and Issues will take place at 7 a.m. in the Ambassador Room inside the Ambassador Restaurant at 1901 U.S. Highway 64 in Guymon. Stop by to hear from Representative Casey Murdock on legislative updates from the end of the Oklahoma legislative session.

Also coming up: A Town Hall meeting with Senator Bryce Marlatt will be in Guymon on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at noon at The Pub on the Bricks, 120 NW 5th St. in Guymon, inside the meeting room on the north side of the restaurant.

Stop in to both to hear updates, ask questions and make your voices heard with your state representation.