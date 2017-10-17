Quilts of Valor to present “Faces of Freedom”

By April Coble

gdhreporter@gmail.com

The Panhandle Piecers Guild will be hosting its Quilts of Valor presentation soon. This annual event takes place to honor military veterans and their families with the presentation of handmade quilts.

“Honoring our loves ones, friends, and neighbors who have so bravely and honorably served in the United States Armed Forces.”

The Quilts of Valor presentation will take place on Nov. 9 starting at 7 p.m. at Victory Memorial United Methodist Church at 523 N. Roosevelt St. in Guymon.

The list of honorees for 2017 are:

• Mitch Beckley

• Erwin Brune

• Cody Cooksey

• Pete Cooksey

• Stephen Cox

• Melvin Cruzan

• Johnny Curtis

• Robert Dahl

• Johnny Davis

• Ted Fields

• Adam Garrison

• Alfredo Gomez

• Anthony Griffin

• Ryan Hines

• Richard Hintergardt

• Larry Hough

• Wallace Lastinger

• Curtis Mason

• Mary Ann Silas

• Rod Sites

• Gary Stone

• Billy Jack Tate

• Marvin Tharp

• Brian Thomas

• Kyle Watkins

A reception will take place immediately following the presentation.