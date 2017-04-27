Pub on the Bricks to host Hinder for customer appreciation

The Pub on the Bricks has quickly become a Guymon institution. From a fantastic menu to great lunch specials and Wing Wednesday, the Pub is one of the destinations on the list of every Guymonite, as well as a place recommended for a stop when people come to visit.

In the tradition of offering a fun night for the Pub's customers, owner and operator Michael Davis has managed to arrange a very special night on May 9 starting at 7 p.m., and you won't want to miss it. This free event requires no tickets and no cover charge - just a night of music to gather to. The Pub will be hosting Oklahoma native band Hinder for one night only, and invites the public to stop by for the music.

The Pub on the Bricks has been in operation for roughly six years, and has seen changes along the way, with a loyal customer following. The original location opened two blocks from where it resides now.

"Six months after we took it over, it caught fire one Sunday morning. So we got this location. It was four walls, we got to do whatever we wanted with it," Davis said. "It's really kind of a cool deal. Our landlord is awesome. He had just bought the whole half block here."

The Pub's landlord heard about the fire, and arranged to help the local business get back on its feet.

"It has been kind of goin' and blowin' ever since," Davis said.

When it comes to customer appreciation, Davis says those who choose the Pub on the Bricks could go somewhere else, and choose to stop at his establishment.

"Every year we try to do something, whether it be a band or some sort of fun night. Whether it be pianos, something as a way to say thank you for the awesome community support we get," Davis said. "We love being a part of Guymon. It's just… the community is awesome, we try to give back as much as we can."

"It's just something to say hey, thanks for supporting the Pub and for being great. Everybody has a choice when they go out to eat. We're lucky they choose us, when they choose us."

Davis says they prefer to avoid charging a cover, instead allowing Guymonites to attend free of charge.

Hinder's Mark King is one of Guymon's own. Davis notes King often stops by the Pub for a beer when he is in town for a visit. Each time he has had the opportunity to speak with King, Davis has brought forward the idea of having the band perform at the Pub.

"People love him. He's a great guy," Davis continued.

The band will be performing in concert in Lubbock, Texas the night before stopping in Guymon, and will perform the night after in Colorado Springs. In between, they have an off night. Davis says King contacted him about that night off and informed him the band would likely be coming through Guymon.

"I've been trying to get them to play here for four years," Davis noted. "He said, hey, I think we can make this happen. Let's see if we can put it together. It kind of worked out. Everything fell into place."

If you're looking for a way to add one more great memory to Spring 2017 to wind up your week after Pioneer Days, set your calendars and make sure to stop by the Pub on the Bricks at 120 NE 5th St. in Guymon.