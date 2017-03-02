Prairie students seek support for teacher's family

Recently, a local man has been hospitalized with critical injuries, leaving his family in need of assistance.

On Feb. 16, Dillon Sexton was in a motorcycle accident caused by a careless driver. It has left him, his wife Alyssa and their nine month old son in need. Sexton suffered broken bones and extensive brain injury from the accident.

The students and staff of Prairie Elementary are familiar with Alyssa, who is one of their teachers. They have stepped up to the plate to help raise funds for the young Sexton family, but Prairie students can only make a very small dent in the financial stress in the months to come.

The community at large is encouraged to pull together to assist the students' efforts in helping one of our own when it is needed the most.

For those willing to help, contributions can be made at Prairie Elementary school in care of Alyssa Sexton. Prairie Elementary is located at 1501 OK-3 in Guymon, and can be contacted by phone at (580)338-0420.