Portillo wins 300 hurdles state title

Guymon High School’s Dylan Portillo went to the Class 5A state track meet on Saturday and came away with gold. Portillo win the state championship in the 300-meter hurdles, and set a school record.

Portillo’s time of 39.86 seconds was the best of any Guymon hurdler in school history, and was 0.12 of a second faster than Shawnee’s Rylan Hernandez, who won silver. Seth Boomer of Collinscill was third, just one-hundredth of a second behind Hernandez.

Portillo qualified for the finals after finishing fourth in the preliminaries with a time of 40.65 seconds. Portillo also medaled in the 110-meter hurdles, placing fifth in 15.41 seconds.

Guymon’s 4x800-meter relay team of Portillo, Noel Nuñez, Anthony Peña and Pablo Peralta also medaled, taking fifth in a time of 8:22.32.

Guymon tied Coweta for 15th in the team standings as Carl Albert captured the state team championship, edging out Del City. The Del City Lady Eagles won the girls state title.

Other Guymon individual state finishers included Drew Winter, who was 12th in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 9 inches; the 4x400 relay team of Peralta, Nuñez, Peña and Portillo was 12th in the state; Javier Jaramillo was 11th in the 3200 meter run in a time of 10:40.13, and Gabby Ramos placed 10th in the 3200-meter girls race in a time of 13 minutes flat.