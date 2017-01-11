'POE Conversations' to cover education obstacles in Oklahoma to be hosted Jan. 12

Tonight, Professional Oklahoma Educators (POE) will be hosting a POE conversations meeting to allow educators and legislators time to discuss the obstacles faced in education in the state. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at North Park Elementary School in Guymon, located at 1400 N. Crumley St.

Oklahoma schools and educators have faced much uncertainty in recent years, including budget shortfalls, teacher pay and shortages, A to F grading for schools, and other issues. These problems have created tension between teachers, administrators, parents and legislators.

POE states the first step in addressing these issues is to start with establishing common ground between these groups with open conversations about the problems faced in Oklahoma's public education. With this in mind, POE has started a statewide initiative called 'POE Conversations'.

State Senator Bryce Marlatt and State Representative Casey Murdock are expected to be in attendance with a POE government relations team. Light refreshments will be provided. Educators, parents and public officials are invited to attend this event.

The Professional Oklahoma Educators' website states the organization "serves the needs of teachers, paraprofessionals, administrators, college and university education majors, retired educators and all public education employees in Oklahoma and fights for schools and public education on the state and national levels."

POE was founded in 1988 by educators and supporters, providing liability insurance and legal protection at an affordable cost. It is a non-profit professional organization governed by a board of directors consisting of teachers, retired educators and business leaders.

More information about POE and its functions can be found online at professionaloklahomaeducators.org, can be contacted by phone at (405)872- 3175 or toll-free at (888)331-2763. The POE offices can also be contacted by mail at P.O. Box 639, Noble, OK 73068.