Pizza Hut north closes doors, to open at a later date

The north Pizza Hut in Guymon has closed as of Dec. 13 with a notice on the front door stating, “This store will be closed for a complete rebuild. We will be reopening at a later date,” and encouraging patrons to visit the south restaurant at First Street and Highway 54. In September, the Guymon Board of Adjustments granted a variation on the property to allow a new building to be built closer to the road. The new build is expected to include clearance for customer parking and a drive-through that allows customers to go around the building, as well as give space for delivery trucks to pass behind. Once the rebuild and reopening takes place, the south location is expected to be shut down.

(Staff photo/April Coble)