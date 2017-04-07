Piedmont sweeps Guymon soccer

The Guymon Lady Tigers soccer squad suffered its first district loss of the season Friday evening, while the Tiger men suffered their first loss of the season to Piedmont at Deer Creek Intermediate School in Edmond.

In the Lady Tigers 4-0 setback to the Lady Wildcats, Guymon (3-4 overall, 2-1 District 5A-1) trailed just 1-0 at the half. Piedmont (7-3, 2-0) went up 2-0 when the Guymon goalie came up for a 1-on-1 and the ball popped out of her hand.

“The last two were free kicks from way out and just great shots,” head coach Michelle Davis said. “My girls did OK. They had good energy and stayed coachable.”

Davis noted Rayza Pachaco and Meagan Bellar for outstanding play.

The Guymon boys also fell 4-0 to the Wildcats for their first loss of the season. With the loss, Guymon drops to 5-1 overall on the season and 2-1 in district play. Piedmont takes over first.

Guymon plays host to Woodward on Tuesday afternoon. The JV boys play at 4 p.m., varsity girls at 5 and boys at 7 p.m.